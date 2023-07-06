Realme Narzo 60 Pro, Narzo 60 and Buds wireless 3 launched

July 06, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Realme on Thursday launched Narzo 60 Pro and Narzo 60 smartphones for the Indian market. It also introduced Buds wireless 3 TWS to expand its AIoT portfolio.

The Realme Narzo 60 series is 5G-enabled, uses MediaTek Dimensity processors and fits under mid-segment category.

Narzo 60 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 2412×1080 resolution and peak brightness of 950 nits. Narzo 60 Pro 5G ships with a 67W SUPERVOOC charger for a 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 12GB Dynamic RAM and up to 1TB ROM. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro comes with a 100MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Similarly, the Narzo 60 gets a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Narzo 60 sports a 64MP primary sensor along with a 2MP depth lens. The selfie camera is of 8MP.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger support.

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 features a 13.6 mm dynamic driver. It claims 40 hours of battery life and supports active noise cancellation with a 360-degree spatial audio effect.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G starts at ₹23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB and 12GB/1TB models will sell at ₹26,999 and ₹29,999, respectively.

Realme Narzo 60 begins at ₹17,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB version retails at ₹19,999.

Realme Buds wireless 3 will be available at ₹1,799.