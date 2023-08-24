Realme launches two new 5G smartphones in India

August 24, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

Realme on Wednesday launched two mid-segment smartphones, Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G, for the Indian market. Both the phones feature MediaTek processor and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Chinese smartphone maker claims to have 36 million Realme number series users in India.

The Realme 11 5G has a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 2400x1080 resolution, and up to 120Hz refresh rate starting from 45Hz.

Realme has used MediaTek 6100+ processor in 11 5G paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There’s a virtual RAM option up to 16GB as well. Realme 11 5G operates on UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Realme 11 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 67W charger.

The Realme 11 5G sports a 108MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. It gets a 16MP selfie camera.

Similarly, the Realme 11x 5G uses the same display, processor and OS. The storage option is up to 128GB 11x.

The battery capacity remains same but it gets a 33W charger.

In camera, Realme 11x 5G features a 64MP main camera a 2MP portrait lens. It has an 8MP front sensor.

Realme 11 5G starts at ₹18,999 whereas Realme 11x 5G sells for ₹14,999.

