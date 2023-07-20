ADVERTISEMENT

Realme launches Pad 2 with MediaTek processor

July 20, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

Realme Pad 2 has an 11.5-inch 2K display with 85.2% screen-to-body ratio and resolution of up to 1200x2000 pixels

The Hindu Bureau

Realme launches Pad 2 with MediaTek processor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Wednesday launched Pad 2 with 120Hz refresh rate and 2k display in the mid-segment of tablet market in India. The Chinese smartphone maker aims to consolidate its tablet business with the Pad 2, which is the fourth product overall in this category.

The Realme Pad 2 has an 11.5-inch 2K display with 85.2% screen-to-body ratio and resolution of up to 1200x2000 pixels.

The Pad 2 comes with an 8,360mAh battery coupled with a 33W SUPERVOOC charger. Realme claims up to 1347 hours of standby, 85.7 hours of music playback and 17.8 hours of video play on Pad 2. It says that the charger takes up to 50 minutes to charge the battery till half of its capacity. Realme Pad 2 supports reverse charging.

ALSO READ
Realme Pad X: A balanced tab 

Realme Pad 2 uses the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. It also features Dynamic RAM expansion technology which can expand up to 8GB. The tablet operates on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Pad 2 has Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certifications for sound quality.

The Realme Pad 2 comes in Inspiration Green and Imagination Grey colours at a starting price of ₹19,999.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US