Realme launches Pad 2 with MediaTek processor

July 20, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

Realme on Wednesday launched Pad 2 with 120Hz refresh rate and 2k display in the mid-segment of tablet market in India. The Chinese smartphone maker aims to consolidate its tablet business with the Pad 2, which is the fourth product overall in this category.

The Realme Pad 2 has an 11.5-inch 2K display with 85.2% screen-to-body ratio and resolution of up to 1200x2000 pixels.

The Pad 2 comes with an 8,360mAh battery coupled with a 33W SUPERVOOC charger. Realme claims up to 1347 hours of standby, 85.7 hours of music playback and 17.8 hours of video play on Pad 2. It says that the charger takes up to 50 minutes to charge the battery till half of its capacity. Realme Pad 2 supports reverse charging.

Realme Pad 2 uses the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. It also features Dynamic RAM expansion technology which can expand up to 8GB. The tablet operates on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

The Pad 2 has Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certifications for sound quality.

The Realme Pad 2 comes in Inspiration Green and Imagination Grey colours at a starting price of ₹19,999.

