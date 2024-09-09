GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Realme launches Narzo 70 Turbo 5G and Buds N1 in India. Features, price

Realme Buds N1 claims up to 40 hours of playback, and is IP55 rated

Published - September 09, 2024 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme launches Narzo 70 Turbo 5G and Buds N1 in India. Features, price

Realme launches Narzo 70 Turbo 5G and Buds N1 in India. Features, price | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday (September 9, 2024) launched the first Turbo phone under the Narzo series in India, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. It also introduced Realme Buds N1 with 12.4mm driver and up to 46dB of hybrid noise cancellation, and spatial audio.

The Realme Buds N1 claims up to 40 hours of playback, and is IP55 rated. It will be sold at ₹1,999 in green color, starting September 13.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G has a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Narzo 70 Turbo comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Realme has used a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 45 W charger inside the box.

The smartphone is IP65 rated as well.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G sports a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It has a 16 MP front camera.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G comes in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, priced at ₹14,999, 8GB + 128GB, priced at ₹15,999 and 12GB + 256GB, priced at ₹18,999. It comes in Turbo Yellow, Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple. It goes on sale starting September 16 on Amazon and Realme.

Published - September 09, 2024 01:34 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.