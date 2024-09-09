Realme launches Narzo 70 Turbo 5G and Buds N1 in India. Features, price

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday (September 9, 2024) launched the first Turbo phone under the Narzo series in India, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. It also introduced Realme Buds N1 with 12.4mm driver and up to 46dB of hybrid noise cancellation, and spatial audio.

The Realme Buds N1 claims up to 40 hours of playback, and is IP55 rated. It will be sold at ₹1,999 in green color, starting September 13.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G has a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Narzo 70 Turbo comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Realme has used a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 45 W charger inside the box.

The smartphone is IP65 rated as well.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G sports a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It has a 16 MP front camera.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G comes in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, priced at ₹14,999, 8GB + 128GB, priced at ₹15,999 and 12GB + 256GB, priced at ₹18,999. It comes in Turbo Yellow, Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple. It goes on sale starting September 16 on Amazon and Realme.