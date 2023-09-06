Realme launches Narzo 60x and Buds T300

September 06, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday launched Narzo 60x smartphone into the budget segment in India. Along with Realme Narzo 60x, it also unveiled Buds T300 earbuds.

The Realme Narzo 60x is a 5G phone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal space. Narzo 60x has virtual RAM expansion as well up to additional 6GB. It operates on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

The budget category phone ships with a 5,00mAh battery and a 33W charger inside the box.

In optics, Narzo 60x gets a 50MP main lens supported by a 2MP portrait lens. It sports an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 60x has a 6.72 inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of peak brightness.

Realme Narzo 60x starts at ₹12,999 and comes in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple shades. It will retail at offline stores, Realme’s portal and Amazon.

Meanwhile, Realme Buds T300 features 12.4mm dynamic driver and 360° spatial audio effect and up to 30dB active noise cancellation. The Buds T300 claims up to 40 hours of battery life.

Buds T300 has IP55 rating for sweat, splashes and dust.

Realme Buds T300 comes in Stylish Black and Youth White colours priced at ₹2,299. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, company’s website and retail stores.