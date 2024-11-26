 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Realme launches GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 5,800 mAh battery in India

Realme GT 7 Pro is the first smartphone to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite in India

Published - November 26, 2024 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme launches GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 5,800 mAh battery in India

Realme launches GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 5,800 mAh battery in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Realme on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) launched the GT 7 Pro smartphone with the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile processor in India, targeting the gaming centric buyers into the premium segment.

Realme said that there are 10 lakh GT users in India.

The Realme GT 7 Pro has a 6.78 inch quad curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display supports a whopping 6,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Chinese smartphone makers has used a 5,800 mAh battery in the Realme GT 7 Pro supported by a 120 W charger inside the box.

Realme GT 7 Pro is the first smartphone to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite in India. The phone up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB onboard storage. The GT 7 Pro operates on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Generative AI features have been incorporated as well in the Realme GT 7 Pro like AI sketch, summary, speak, writer, motion deblur, eraser, best face, and recording summary.

The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens and an 8 MP ultrawide sensor. It has a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

The smartphone is IP69 rated as well for dust and water protection.

Realme GT 7 Pro starts at ₹59,999 for 12 GB and 256 GB variant. It will be available from November 29 on Amazon and company’s website.

Published - November 26, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.