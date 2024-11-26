Realme launches GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 5,800 mAh battery in India

Realme on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) launched the GT 7 Pro smartphone with the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile processor in India, targeting the gaming centric buyers into the premium segment.

Realme said that there are 10 lakh GT users in India.

The Realme GT 7 Pro has a 6.78 inch quad curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display supports a whopping 6,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Chinese smartphone makers has used a 5,800 mAh battery in the Realme GT 7 Pro supported by a 120 W charger inside the box.

Realme GT 7 Pro is the first smartphone to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite in India. The phone up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB onboard storage. The GT 7 Pro operates on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Generative AI features have been incorporated as well in the Realme GT 7 Pro like AI sketch, summary, speak, writer, motion deblur, eraser, best face, and recording summary.

The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens and an 8 MP ultrawide sensor. It has a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

The smartphone is IP69 rated as well for dust and water protection.

Realme GT 7 Pro starts at ₹59,999 for 12 GB and 256 GB variant. It will be available from November 29 on Amazon and company’s website.