Realme launches entry segment phone Realme C63 with air gesture

Realme on Monday launched an entry segment phone Realme C63 in India. The 4G smartphone comes with a segment’s favourite 5,000mAh battery alon with a 45W charger that ships inside the box. In this segment, Realme C63 also brings vegan leather design.

Like other Realme phones in the category, the C63 too brings air gesture feature, rainwater smart touch and mini capsule 2.0.

Realme C63 has a 6.7 inch HD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of peak brightness.

The Realme C63 runs on Unisoc T612 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a 4GB virtual RAM option as well.

The C63 features a 50MP main lens and an 8MP front camera.

Realme C63 has been priced at ₹8,999 and comes Leather Blue and Jade Green shades, available for purchase starting July 3.

