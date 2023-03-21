ADVERTISEMENT

Realme launches budget segment smartphone C55 with mini capsule

March 21, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

Realme C5’s mini capsule notifies users of the charging status, data usage, and step count

The Hindu Bureau

Realme launches budget segment smartphone C55 with mini capsule | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Tuesday launched the C55 budget segment smartphone with a mini capsule - an iPhone 14 Pro series inspired display cut out - in India.

The Chinese smartphone vendor had already unveiled the feature in the Indonesian market a couple of weeks ago.

The Realme C55 features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The punch hole display phone has the mini capsule that notifies users of the charging status, data usage, and step count.

ALSO READ
5G smartphone shipments in India grew 74% YoY in CY2022: Report

The phone ships with a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone gets an additional 8GB as virtual RAM as well. Realme has used UI 4.0 in the C55.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Realme C55 uses a 5,000mAh battery on a 33W charger.

Realme has incorporated a 64MP main lens and a 2MP B&W lens. There is an 8MP selfie lens as well.

The Realme C55 will sell in Sunshower and Rainy Night colours, in three storage variants, on Flipkart, Realme’s website and offline stores starting on March 28.

The 4GB/64GB variant will retail at ₹10,999, the 6GB/64GB at ₹11,999, and the 8GB/128GB at ₹13,999.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US