Realme GT5 Pro unveiled with palm unlock feature

December 08, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

The Chinese unit of GT 5 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14

The Hindu Bureau

Realme GT5 Pro | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Realme on Thursday launched GT5 Pro in China featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Similar to OnePlus 12 announced couple of days ago, Realme GT5 Pro’s display brightness also reaches up to 4,500 nits.

The Realme GT5 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K display, 2,160Hz PWM dimming and 144Hz refresh rate.

Realme GT5 Pro is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery and a 100W fast GaN charger. It also supports 50W wireless charging.

The Chinese unit of GT 5 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In optics, Realme GT5 Pro has got a 32MP front camera. The main lens in GT5 Pro is Sony LYT-808 50MP, accompanied by a Sony IMX890 50MP telephoto lens and a Sony IMX355 8MP ultrawide sensor.

The Realme GT5 Pro is the first phone to introduce Palm Unlock feature which unlocks the phone with palm gesture using front camera. GT5 Pro offers 12 air gestures to interact with the phone.

Realme GT5 Pro starts at 3,399 Chinese Yuan (12GB/256GB) which is equivalent to around ₹40,000 in Indian currency. It is expected to arrive early next year to India.

