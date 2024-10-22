ADVERTISEMENT

Realme GT 7 Pro to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset; launch in November

Updated - October 22, 2024 11:30 am IST

Realme GT 7 Pro will succeed the Realme GT 6 and build upon it gaming-centric approach for Indian consumers

The Hindu Bureau

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) announced that its next flagship smartphone, Realme GT 7 Pro, will run on the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Probably, the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro would be the first phone to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite in India.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite may get used in the OnePlus 13 first but it will be launched in China first on October 31.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset uses the 3nm process technology with a new 2+6 octa-core processor architecture, and a clock speed higher than 4GHz.

Realme is expected to launch GT 7 Pro in the mid November in India. The Chinese smartphone maker said that Realme GT 7 Pro will be available on Amazon India and offline stores.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Realme GT 7 Pro will succeed the Realme GT 6 and build upon it gaming-centric approach for Indian consumers.

Realme GT 7 Pro is guessed to use triple rear camera using the Sony sensors while a single lens at the front.

Realme GT 7 Pro probably use a 6,000 mAh battery along with a 120 W charger.

The display may support 120 Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness around 5,000 nits.

We couldn’t be prouder to be the first brand in India to launch a smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset. The Realme GT 7 Pro isn’t just a smartphone, it’s a symbol of our continued commitment to being an innovation-first company, offering best-in-class experiences to its users, said a company’s spokesperson.

Realme is expected to fit the upcoming GT 7 Pro in above ₹60K price bracket in India.

