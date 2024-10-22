GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Realme GT 7 Pro to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset; launch in November

Realme GT 7 Pro will succeed the Realme GT 6 and build upon it gaming-centric approach for Indian consumers

Updated - October 22, 2024 11:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme GT 7 Pro to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset; launch in November

Realme GT 7 Pro to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset; launch in November | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) announced that its next flagship smartphone, Realme GT 7 Pro, will run on the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Probably, the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro would be the first phone to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite in India.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite may get used in the OnePlus 13 first but it will be launched in China first on October 31.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset uses the 3nm process technology with a new 2+6 octa-core processor architecture, and a clock speed higher than 4GHz.

Realme is expected to launch GT 7 Pro in the mid November in India. The Chinese smartphone maker said that Realme GT 7 Pro will be available on Amazon India and offline stores.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Realme GT 7 Pro will succeed the Realme GT 6 and build upon it gaming-centric approach for Indian consumers.

Realme GT 7 Pro is guessed to use triple rear camera using the Sony sensors while a single lens at the front.

Realme GT 7 Pro probably use a 6,000 mAh battery along with a 120 W charger.

The display may support 120 Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness around 5,000 nits.

We couldn’t be prouder to be the first brand in India to launch a smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset. The Realme GT 7 Pro isn’t just a smartphone, it’s a symbol of our continued commitment to being an innovation-first company, offering best-in-class experiences to its users, said a company’s spokesperson.

Realme is expected to fit the upcoming GT 7 Pro in above ₹60K price bracket in India.

Published - October 22, 2024 11:10 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.