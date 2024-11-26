The GT series of Realme has been one of the most impressive lineups from the company. The last GT phone we reviewed shook its segment and the segment ahead of it, and with the same principles, the company has now unveiled the Realme GT 7 Pro. This phone also marks the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform in India which has the power to outshine the flagship phones launched recently. Complementing the powerful processor, there is 16 GB RAM, 5,800 mAh battery power and a 17.22 cm curved display. Let’s have a closer look at all the features that the new Realme GT 7 Pro possesses.

Design

The first impression of the phone after unboxing is that the phone is both long and wide. With a curved display design and round edges, the device has an elegant look. We got the Galaxy Grey colour variant to review, which adds an aesthetic appeal to the phone. Unlike the GT 6, the new GT 7 Pro has its camera fitted in a rectangular frame with a marking of Hyperimage+.

The ports and buttons are positioned in the usual fashion. The power button and the volume rockers are on the right side. The bottom side is carrying the SIM tray, USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. Towards the top side lies an IR emitter and a secondary mic for active noise cancellation.

The front side is all display with almost invisible bezels with a punch hole towards the top. The display also carries an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor - very quick to respond. The phone also comes with an IP69 certification, making the phone one of the highest-rated phones available in the market.

Display

The Realme GT 7 Pro features a display of 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2780 x 1264. This “RealWorld Eco² Display,” co-developed with Samsung, promises to set new standards with a 120% DCI-P3 colour saturation and a brightness that peaks at 6,500 nits, making it one of the brightest displays available today. The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth animations and responsiveness, and the 240 Hz touch sampling rate is ideal for gamers.

The display is also power-efficient, reducing consumption by up to 52%, which translates into longer usage times. Its high brightness even in direct sunlight, eye-friendly full-brightness DC dimming, and HDR10+ support make this one of the most immersive displays Realme has offered.

OS and AI

The Realme GT 7 Pro runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15, providing a streamlined, clutter-free user experience. This UI offers new Flux themes, live alerts, and an intuitive icon design, adding to its aesthetic appeal and functionality.

AI features are integrated throughout, enhancing everyday tasks and user engagement. The AI Motion Deblur feature restores clarity to blurred images, while the AI Sketch to Image function can transform hand-drawn sketches into refined images — a boon for creatives. For gaming enthusiasts, AI Gaming Super Resolution and AI Super Frame deliver improved graphics and frame rates, even supporting 1.5K resolution and 120fps for select games.

Processor

The Realme GT 7 Pro debuts the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm’s first to use the advanced 3nm TSMC process, featuring an impressive 2+6 Oryon architecture. With two prime cores clocked at 4.32 GHz and six performance cores at 3.53 GHz, this processor makes the GT 7 Pro one of the fastest phones on the market, with benchmark scores reflecting its top-tier power. The phone achieved an astounding Antutu score of 3 million, with single-core scores of 3016, multi-core scores of 8945, and a GPU score of 18240.

For users, this translates into ultra-smooth multitasking, with apps opening instantly and transitioning seamlessly even under heavy usage. Gaming performance is another highlight, as the Adreno 830 GPU delivers rich, detailed graphics without lag, offering stable frame rates even for graphics-intensive games like BGMI at 120fps. We also played NFS most wanted, Dragon Ball Z Shin Budokai 2, and Call of Duty and all ran smoothly in their highest settings. Realme’s GT Boost 2.0 also optimises resource management, ensuring sustained high performance without overheating, which is critical for prolonged gaming or multitasking sessions.

Backed by 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of ROM, the new GT 7 Pro comes across as a top choice for users seeking the fastest, smoothest Android experience.

Camera

The Realme GT 7 Pro’s camera setup brings a versatile, high-quality imaging experience, featuring three rear lenses designed for diverse photography scenarios. The main 50 MP Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS excels in delivering clear, vibrant shots, especially in low-light and fast-action conditions.

Complementing this is a 50 MP telephoto lens with a 1/1.95-inch sensor that captures detailed zoomed-in photos with minimal noise, ideal for bringing distant subjects into crisp focus. Additionally, the 8 MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 lens expands the field of view, making it perfect for landscape shots or any scene that demands a broader perspective. A notable first in its class, the GT 7 Pro also introduces an underwater photography mode, allowing users to capture vivid photos below the water’s surface.

In our tests, we were impressed by the camera’s overall power and adaptability, consistently producing brilliant images across both day and night conditions. Photos taken in daylight exhibited sharp details and natural colours, while the OIS-enabled primary sensor excelled in low light, retaining clarity and minimising noise for stunning night shots. The camera’s AI-powered enhancements, such as AI Snap Mode, tracked fast-moving subjects seamlessly, producing sharp, action-filled images of pets, sports, and more. Portrait shots also stood out, with well-defined subject separation and a professional-looking bokeh effect that enhances the depth and focus around the subject.

The 16 MP front-facing camera proved equally capable, capturing sharp and well-balanced selfies with natural skin tones and impressive clarity. The front camera performs well in various lighting conditions, retaining detail and providing a smooth, flattering effect for selfies. We especially appreciated how the AI enhancements in the selfie camera maintained image quality without over-processing.

Battery

The Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by one of the most powerful battery packs in a phone that we have come across. It has a 5,800 mAh Silicon-Carbon anode battery, which Realme touts as having industry-leading longevity and endurance. It supports 120 W fast charging, taking only 13 minutes to reach 50% and 37 minutes for a full charge. This battery capacity, combined with Realme’s efficient power-saving algorithms, provides reliable, long-lasting performance for day-to-day activities and intensive usage alike.

Verdict

The Realme GT 7 Pro firmly establishes itself as a redefined flagship phone, delivering high-end specifications at a competitive price point. This powerhouse packs the latest and the fastest mobile processor from the house of Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Elite, a revolutionary display, an advanced camera system, and long battery life, all under ₹59,999.

For anyone seeking top-notch performance, design, and AI innovation without the flagship price, the Realme GT 7 Pro is an exceptionally compelling option.