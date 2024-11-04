Realme GT 7 Pro India launch date announced. Features expected from Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Updated - November 04, 2024 12:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday (November 4, 2024) announced the launch date of its premium flagship smartphone under the GT series, Realme GT 7 Pro, for India. It will also be the third GT series phone to launch this year.

Realme GT 7 Pro would be the first phone to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite in India with improved Gen AI features natively and Android 15 out of the box.

Realme calls it Next AI with features such as AI sketch to image, motion deblur, AI telephoto ultra clarity and AI game super resolution.

Design wise, the Realme GT 7 Pro will come with a Mars Design featuring a distinctive texture reminiscent of Martian terrain, said Realme.

Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to have a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Realme GT series is known to have a huge capacity battery. Therefore, it is guessed that GT 7 Pro may get a 6,500 mAh battery along with a 120 W fast charger included in the box.

Realme is expected to use a 50 MP main lens, a 50 MP telephoto sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide camera in GT 7 Pro. Selfie can be a 16 MP shooter.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will sell on company’s portal and Amazon.

The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will be launched on November 26 in India.

Published - November 04, 2024 11:59 am IST

