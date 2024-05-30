Realme has unveiled the latest edition of its GT series after a gap of more than two years- the Relame GT 6T. To touch upon the USP of the phone, we can say that with features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging, and an LTPO AMOLED display, the new Realme GT 6T is offering a good deal in its price segment. Let’s find out more!

Design

The Realme GT 6T offers a design that balances functionality with some premium touches, though it may not stand out compared to the latest Realme smartphones like the 12 Pro series. The handset features a glossy dual-tone finish, which is prone to smudges. The phone has a plastic build and sports a curved screen form factor, which enhances its visual appeal.

The rear side of the phone includes three individual rings for the cameras and the LED flash. The device is equipped with a USB Type-C port positioned between a SIM ejector tray and a speaker grille at the bottom edge. The earpiece also functions as a secondary speaker, delivering stereo audio output. The company has included an IR blaster, enabling control over compatible appliances.

At the front of the phone lies the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the screen which responds well. The Realme GT 6T is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for scratch resistance and boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, a commendable feature for a mid-range smartphone.

The overall design, including the curved front and back panels, does contribute to a premium feel. However, opinions on the aesthetics of the back panel may vary, particularly regarding the silver “Nano Mirror Design” strip, which is prone to scratches and fingerprints.

Display

The Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. One of the standout features is its peak brightness of 6,000 nits. This extraordinary brightness level exceeds that of many high-end smartphones, although it is maintained only briefly to prevent display burn-in. Under regular usage, the display offers a typical brightness of 1,000 nits and can reach 1,600 nits in high brightness mode, providing clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

The display has a resolution of 2780x1264, delivering sharp and detailed visuals. It comes with a touch sampling rate of up to 2500Hz, further enhancing the display’s responsiveness and making it highly suitable for gaming and other intensive uses.

Color performance is another strong point of the Realme GT 6T’s display. It covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, offering vibrant and accurate colors. The 10-bit color depth allows the display to render 1.07 billion colors, resulting in more nuanced and lifelike images.

However, the surprising thing with the GT 6T is that there is no mention of HDR certifications which might bother some users. But the display does come with a support of Dolby Vision.

OS

The Realme GT 6T runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14. The company promises software updates for up to four years and security updates for three years, so users can expect long-term support and optimisation.

Processor

The Realme GT 6T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, built on TSMC’s efficient 4nm process. This chipset features a combination of one Kryo Prime core clocked at 2.8GHz, four Kryo Gold cores at 2.6GHz, and three Kryo Silver cores at 1.9GHz, alongside an Adreno 732 GPU running at 950MHz. This configuration ensures robust performance across various applications and tasks.

In our testing, the Realme GT 6T handled demanding applications with ease, showing no signs of lag or performance issues. The Advanced Iceberg Vapor Cooling System effectively regulated the device’s thermals, particularly noticeable during intensive gaming sessions with titles like BGMI, Asphalt, and Pokemon Go.

Benchmark scores further underline the processor’s capabilities. On Geekbench, it recorded 1816 in single-core and 4616 in multi-core tests. The CPU scores of the phone are one of the highest that we have seen recently in the mid-range segment. Moreover, the GPU score was equally impressive, as the phone recorded a figure of 8125, highlighting the power of the phone to manage high graphics demand while gaming.

Additionally, the smartphone incorporates an Independent Privacy Security Chip and Firewall System, safeguarding sensitive data such as biometrics and passwords. With memory and storage options ranging from 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configurations, the Realme GT 6T offers ample performance and storage capabilities, making it a strong contender in its price category. We got the higher-end variant to review which is the 12GB/512GB one.

Camera

Unlike other Realme phones, the camera power of the new Realme GT 6T is not its main highlight. The dual-camera configuration includes a 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and a 1/1.953-inch outsole. This main sensor captures images at 12.5MP by default, delivering high levels of detail and vibrant color reproduction, even in challenging lighting. The camera’s preference for warmer tones adds an appealing touch to photos, although the dynamic range could be broader.

The secondary camera is an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 112-degree field of view (FoV) and an f/2.2 aperture. The wide-angle lens does a good job, though it shows a slight decline in sharpness and color accuracy compared to the main sensor. Nonetheless, it’s useful for capturing wider scenes and offers a good addition to the camera’s versatility.

In terms of night photography, the Realme GT 6T performs reasonably well. The main camera captures good detail in low light, maintaining color accuracy and producing satisfactory images with minimal noise. And as we always suggest for better outputs make use of the Night mode.

For selfies, the Realme GT 6T features a 32MP front camera housed in a punch-hole setup. This camera captures images with a good level of facial detailing and accurate skin tones. While there is a bit of overprocessing that can reduce some detail, the selfies remain attractive and highly shareable on social media. Portrait mode on the front camera performs admirably, with excellent edge detection and minimal warping in well-lit conditions, though performance dips slightly in low light.

Battery

The Realme GT 6T packs a massive 5,500mAh battery. Such battery power means that the phone lasts a day and half quite comfortably with moderate usage. When it comes to charging, Realme has provided a 120W fast charging capability, which allows the phone to get fully charged in 35-40 minutes.

Verdict

The Realme GT 6T emerges as a strong offering at the cusp of the premium segment, catering to those who prioritise performance and features over aesthetics. While its design may not redefine the boundaries of smartphone styling, the device’s true strength lies in its potent internals. Powered by the robust Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, the GT 6T ensures a smooth and lag-free experience for most users. If you are seeking a power-packed, reliable, and feature-rich premium phone without breaking the bank, then the new Realme GT 6T can be your deal. It starts at ₹30,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.