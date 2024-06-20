Adding one more to its GT 6 series, Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, on Thursday launched Realme GT 6 in India. Along with phone, it also launched Buds Air6 Pro with 50dB of active noise cancellation with upto 40 hours of playback.

The IP55 rated earbuds feature an 11mm driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. They support the LDAC HD wireless transmission protocol with the all-round Spatial audio effect.

Realme GT 6 has a 6.78 inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and Pro-XDR content. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Realme GT 6 uses Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with upto 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

Realme GT 6 holds a 5,500mAh battery supported by a 120W charger inside the box.

In optics, Realme GT 6 sports a 50MP main Sony LYT-808 lens with OIS along with a 50MP telephoto lens from Samsung and a 50MP ultrawide Sony IMX355 sensor. It has a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Realme GT 6 will come in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colours and in three storage variants: 8GB/256GB at ₹35,999, 12GB/256GB at ₹38,999 and 16GB/512GB priced at ₹39,999. It will go on sale starting June 25 across Flipkart, Realme and retail stores.

Realme Buds Air6 Pro sells in Titanium Twilight and Silver Blue, at ₹4199, starting June 27 on Flipkart, Realme and offline stores.

