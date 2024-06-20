GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Realme GT 6 launched in India along with Buds Air6 Pro

Realme GT 6 holds a 5,500mAh battery supported by a 120W charger

Published - June 20, 2024 03:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme GT 6 launched in India along with Buds Air6 Pro

Realme GT 6 launched in India along with Buds Air6 Pro | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Adding one more to its GT 6 series, Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, on Thursday launched Realme GT 6 in India. Along with phone, it also launched Buds Air6 Pro with 50dB of active noise cancellation with upto 40 hours of playback.

The IP55 rated earbuds feature an 11mm driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. They support the LDAC HD wireless transmission protocol with the all-round Spatial audio effect.

Realme GT 6 has a 6.78 inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and Pro-XDR content. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Realme GT 6 uses Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with upto 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Realme GT 6 holds a 5,500mAh battery supported by a 120W charger inside the box.

In optics, Realme GT 6 sports a 50MP main Sony LYT-808 lens with OIS along with a 50MP telephoto lens from Samsung and a 50MP ultrawide Sony IMX355 sensor. It has a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Realme GT 6 will come in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colours and in three storage variants: 8GB/256GB at ₹35,999, 12GB/256GB at ₹38,999 and 16GB/512GB priced at ₹39,999. It will go on sale starting June 25 across Flipkart, Realme and retail stores.

Realme Buds Air6 Pro sells in Titanium Twilight and Silver Blue, at ₹4199, starting June 27 on Flipkart, Realme and offline stores.

