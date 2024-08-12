ADVERTISEMENT

Realme C63 5G entry-segment phone launched in India: specifications and details

Updated - August 12, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 11:55 am IST

Realme C63 features a 32 MP rear and an 8 MP front camera

The Hindu Bureau

Realme C63 5G entry-segment phone launched in India: specifications and details | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday (August 12, 2024) launched a new 5G phone, Realme C63, into the entry segment market in India. The Realme C63 also brings IP64 water and dust certification with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realme C63 has a 6.67-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The entry segment phone holds a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 10 W charger inside the box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realme C63 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded till 8 GB while the memory goes up to 2 TB with microSD card.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Realme C63 features a 32 MP rear and an 8 MP front camera.

The Realme C63 5G comes in Starry Gold and Forest Green shades and three storage variants: 4 GB/128 GB priced at ₹9,999, the 6 GB+ 128 GB at ₹10,999, and 8 GB+128 GB for ₹11,999.

It goes on sale starting August 20 on Flipkart and Realme’s portal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US