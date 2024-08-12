Realme C63 5G entry-segment phone launched in India: specifications and details

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday (August 12, 2024) launched a new 5G phone, Realme C63, into the entry segment market in India. The Realme C63 also brings IP64 water and dust certification with it.

Realme C63 has a 6.67-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The entry segment phone holds a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 10 W charger inside the box.

Realme C63 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded till 8 GB while the memory goes up to 2 TB with microSD card.

Realme C63 features a 32 MP rear and an 8 MP front camera.

The Realme C63 5G comes in Starry Gold and Forest Green shades and three storage variants: 4 GB/128 GB priced at ₹9,999, the 6 GB+ 128 GB at ₹10,999, and 8 GB+128 GB for ₹11,999.

It goes on sale starting August 20 on Flipkart and Realme’s portal.