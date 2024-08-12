GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Realme C63 5G entry-segment phone launched in India: specifications and details

Realme C63 features a 32 MP rear and an 8 MP front camera

Published - August 12, 2024 11:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme C63 5G entry-segment phone launched in India: specifications and details

Realme C63 5G entry-segment phone launched in India: specifications and details | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday (August 12, 2024) launched a new 5G phone, Realme C63, into the entry segment market in India. The Realme C63 also brings IP64 water and dust certification with it.

Realme C63 has a 6.67-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The entry segment phone holds a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 10 W charger inside the box.

Realme C63 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded till 8 GB while the memory goes up to 2 TB with microSD card.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Realme C63 features a 32 MP rear and an 8 MP front camera.

The Realme C63 5G comes in Starry Gold and Forest Green shades and three storage variants: 4 GB/128 GB priced at ₹9,999, the 6 GB+ 128 GB at ₹10,999, and 8 GB+128 GB for ₹11,999.

It goes on sale starting August 20 on Flipkart and Realme’s portal.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.