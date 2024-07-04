Realme announces Ultra Clear Camera with AI in 13 Pro Series 5G phone, powered by Sony sensors

Realme announced a partnership with Sony while launching its Realme 13 Pro 5G AI camera phone series, as the Chinese smartphone marker bets on AI being the “new battlefield of mobile imaging.”

Realme shared that its new AI camera in the series is the first to be powered by the Sony LYT-701 sensor and the Sony LYT-600 Periscope lens.

AI-enabled clarity will be a major point of focus for the smartphone maker, in order to guarantee crisp images in nearly all lighting situations, and even when heavily zoomed in.

The Realme 13 Pro+ will pack a dual main camera system, a 50MP OIS main camera featuring the debut of the Sony LYT-701 camera sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with the Sony LYT-600 that can support 3x optical zoom, said Realme in a press release.

Realme has named its new Photography Architecture HYPERIMAGE+, while the AI HyperRaw algorithm will work to deliver natural lighting and shadows even when fixing flawed images.

HYPERIMAGE+ will feature high level optics, on-device AI imaging algorithms, and cloud-based AI image editing, per the company.

Realme stressed that the AI cameras from the Realme 13 Pro Series would support professional-level photography. Other camera features include AI Smart Removal, Pure Bokeh, natural skin tones, and group photo enhancement.

“We are on the verge of a revolution in mobile photography. For years, the smartphone industry has been locked in a megapixel, sensor size, and lens technology arms race. While advancements in smartphone cameras have given users more flexibility and control, purely hardware-based improvements are reaching a ceiling. The future lies not just in better hardware, but in AI. AI is the new frontier that will decide the future of mobile photography,” said Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing at Realme.

The smartphone will soon be launched in India.

