Realme announces Narzo 70 Turbo 5G for September 9 in India

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday (September 2, 2024) announced the launch of Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone on September 9 in India. This is going to be the first ‘Turbo’ moniker phone in the Narzo series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known to sell budget segment phones, the Narzo series from Realme might aim to go a bit higher in pricing with the Turbo model.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is going to feature a Motorsport-inspired design. The brand shared that it is going to be 7.6mm thick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realme has confirmed to use MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor in the Narzo 70 Turbo. The 5G phone might come with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The OS is expected to be Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

As the trend goes on, the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G might ship with a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie lens.

For power, it is likely to use a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is expected to land in 15k price bracket.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.