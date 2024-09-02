GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Realme announces Narzo 70 Turbo 5G for September 9 in India

This is going to be the first ‘Turbo’ moniker phone in the Narzo series

Updated - September 02, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme announces Narzo 70 Turbo 5G for September 9 in India

Realme announces Narzo 70 Turbo 5G for September 9 in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday (September 2, 2024) announced the launch of Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone on September 9 in India. This is going to be the first ‘Turbo’ moniker phone in the Narzo series.

Known to sell budget segment phones, the Narzo series from Realme might aim to go a bit higher in pricing with the Turbo model.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is going to feature a Motorsport-inspired design. The brand shared that it is going to be 7.6mm thick.

Realme has confirmed to use MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor in the Narzo 70 Turbo. The 5G phone might come with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The OS is expected to be Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

As the trend goes on, the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G might ship with a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie lens.

For power, it is likely to use a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is expected to land in 15k price bracket.

