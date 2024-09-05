Realme 13 Series 5G to go on sale on September 6 at noon

The Realme 13 Series 5G smartphone is set to go on sale on September 6 at noon, as the Chinese smartphone-maker pitched the handset to gamers and users who are particular about phone speeds.

The pre-sale price for the Realme 13 5G was listed as ₹17,999 on the Realme website for the 8GB + 128 GB variant. Meanwhile, the listed pre-sale price for the 8GB + 256 GB variant was ₹19,999 on the Realme website.

“Level up your gaming experience with #UnmatchedSpeed! Say hello to the #realme13Series5G & say goodbye to frustration. Experience lightning-fast speed #SpeedAhead,” said Realme India about the phone on a post on X.

The Realme 13 smartphone runs on the Dimensity 6300 5G chipset.

The Realme 13+ 5G is also in the pre-sale period, retailing at ₹22,999 for the 8GB+128GB version, ₹24,999 for the 8GB+256GB version, and ₹26,999 for the 12GB+256GB version.

The Realme 13+ 5G smartphone runs on the Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset.

The pre-sale period ends on September 5, just before midnight.

