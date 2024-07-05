Realme 13 Pro series 5G launch expected soon in India. Features, price and availability

Realme 13 Pro series 5G is expected to launch towards the end of this month in India but the company has not yet confirmed the date. The new Realme 13 Pro series 5G is going to succeed the Realme 12 Pro series launched in January this year.

It is believed that like its predecessor series, the Realme 13 Pro series 5G will have two phones; Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro+ 5G.

The Chinese smartphone maker has already announced that AI is going to be a major show in the Realme 13 Pro series 5G.

They have announced to use Sony LYT-701 sensor and the Sony LYT-600 Periscope lens in the new series. It is already confirmed that the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G will have a 50MP main camera with OIS, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Realme 13 Pro series 5G will also bring AI features in camera as well.

Realme is expected to use Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor in the 13 Pro series 5G with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

For power, both phones likely to have a 5,000mAh battery along with an 80W charger included in the box.

Display would be an OLED panel with enhanced peak brightness what we saw in their predecessors.

Pricing wise, Realme 13 Pro 5G is expected to sit in mid segment while the higher variant might begin at the cusp of premium. Realme has already announced their availability on Flipkart.

