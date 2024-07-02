ADVERTISEMENT

Realme 13 Pro Series 5G AI camera phone slated for launch in India

Updated - July 02, 2024 11:34 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 11:12 am IST

A cropped picture shared by the company showed part of an abstract device emblazoned with the term “Hyperimage+”.

The Hindu Bureau

Realme shared a Flipkart shopping link, though the phone is yet to be formally launched | Photo Credit: @realmeIndia on X

Realme announced the upcoming launch of the Realme 13 Pro Series for India, stressing on the device’s AI-powered camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Realme GT 6 Review | Equally good for everyone’s needs

“The #realme13ProSeries is coming soon and is ready to redefine photography. Get set to capture brilliance!” posted Realme on X, along with the hashtag ‘First Professional AI Camera Phone.’

It also shared a Flipkart shopping link, though the phone is yet to be formally launched. Technical specifications have not been confirmed either.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Realme saw substantial growth in mid-premium segment in India

A cropped picture shared by the company showed part of an abstract device emblazoned with the term “Hyperimage+”.

With recent advances in generative AI and machine learning technologies, more smartphone brands are infusing their offerings with AI chatbots, or upgrading their photo apps with better editing and eraser features to draw in users at different price points.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US