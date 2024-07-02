Realme announced the upcoming launch of the Realme 13 Pro Series for India, stressing on the device’s AI-powered camera.

“The #realme13ProSeries is coming soon and is ready to redefine photography. Get set to capture brilliance!” posted Realme on X, along with the hashtag ‘First Professional AI Camera Phone.’

It also shared a Flipkart shopping link, though the phone is yet to be formally launched. Technical specifications have not been confirmed either.

A cropped picture shared by the company showed part of an abstract device emblazoned with the term “Hyperimage+”.

With recent advances in generative AI and machine learning technologies, more smartphone brands are infusing their offerings with AI chatbots, or upgrading their photo apps with better editing and eraser features to draw in users at different price points.

