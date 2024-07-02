GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Realme 13 Pro Series 5G AI camera phone slated for launch in India

A cropped picture shared by the company showed part of an abstract device emblazoned with the term “Hyperimage+”.

Published - July 02, 2024 11:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme shared a Flipkart shopping link, though the phone is yet to be formally launched

Realme shared a Flipkart shopping link, though the phone is yet to be formally launched | Photo Credit: @realmeIndia on X

Realme announced the upcoming launch of the Realme 13 Pro Series for India, stressing on the device’s AI-powered camera.

“The #realme13ProSeries is coming soon and is ready to redefine photography. Get set to capture brilliance!” posted Realme on X, along with the hashtag ‘First Professional AI Camera Phone.’

It also shared a Flipkart shopping link, though the phone is yet to be formally launched. Technical specifications have not been confirmed either.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Realme saw substantial growth in mid-premium segment in India

A cropped picture shared by the company showed part of an abstract device emblazoned with the term “Hyperimage+”.

With recent advances in generative AI and machine learning technologies, more smartphone brands are infusing their offerings with AI chatbots, or upgrading their photo apps with better editing and eraser features to draw in users at different price points.

