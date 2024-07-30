Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, Realme 13 Pro 5G, Realme Watch S2, and Realme Buds T310 launched

Realme launched two phones - Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and Realme 13 Pro 5G - along with the Realme Watch S2 and the Realme Buds T310 during its event on July 30.

AI was the word of the day during the event, as both phones come with the company’s AI-powered ‘Ultra Clear Camera,’ which Realme insisted could compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra as well as DSLR cameras. Both phones run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset.

The company said before that the Realme 13 Pro+ will come with a 50MP OIS main camera featuring the debut of the Sony LYT-701 camera sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with the Sony LYT-600 that can support 3x optical zoom.

The available colours are Monet Gold, Monet Purple (Realme 13 Pro 5G only), and an Emerald Green shade. A vegan leather option is available.

Base Variant Mid Variant Top Variant Realme 13 Pro ₹23,999 [8GB+128GB] ₹25,999 [8GB+256GB] ₹28,999 [12GB+512GB] Realme 13 Pro+ ₹29,999 [8GB+256GB] ₹31,999 [12GB+256GB] ₹33,999 [12GB+512GB]

The Realme Watch S2 comes with a Super AI Engine and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, starting at a price of ₹4,499.

The Realme Buds T310 come with 46dB hybrid noise cancellation, adjustable three-level noise reduction, and a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver with 360 degree spatial audio, priced at ₹2,199.

“Understanding the needs of our young users, in June, we announced our Next AI Lab and AI+UI Popularizer Plan, aiming to bring next-generation AI experiences to at least 100 million users within the next three years. The launch of the realme 13 Pro Series 5G is the first step in realizing this vision. With its Ultra Clear Camera powered by realme’s advanced AI capabilities, users can expect superior photography experiences,” said a Realme spokesperson in a statement.

The announced devices will be available through realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels, with pre-orders opening soon. Sales are set to begin from August 5 and 6.

