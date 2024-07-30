GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, Realme 13 Pro 5G, Realme Watch S2, and Realme Buds T310 launched

Realme launched a line-up of new products during its July 30 event, complete with generative AI features

Published - July 30, 2024 02:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme launched two phone models, a new smartwatch, and earbuds during its July 30 event

Realme launched two phone models, a new smartwatch, and earbuds during its July 30 event | Photo Credit: Realme

Realme launched two phones - Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and Realme 13 Pro 5G - along with the Realme Watch S2 and the Realme Buds T310 during its event on July 30.

AI was the word of the day during the event, as both phones come with the company’s AI-powered ‘Ultra Clear Camera,’ which Realme insisted could compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra as well as DSLR cameras. Both phones run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset.

The company said before that the Realme 13 Pro+ will come with a 50MP OIS main camera featuring the debut of the Sony LYT-701 camera sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with the Sony LYT-600 that can support 3x optical zoom.

The available colours are Monet Gold, Monet Purple (Realme 13 Pro 5G only), and an Emerald Green shade. A vegan leather option is available.

Base VariantMid VariantTop Variant
Realme 13 Pro₹23,999 [8GB+128GB]₹25,999 [8GB+256GB]₹28,999 [12GB+512GB]
Realme 13 Pro+₹29,999 [8GB+256GB]₹31,999 [12GB+256GB]₹33,999 [12GB+512GB]

The Realme Watch S2 comes with a Super AI Engine and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, starting at a price of ₹4,499. 

The Realme Buds T310 come with 46dB hybrid noise cancellation, adjustable three-level noise reduction, and a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver with 360 degree spatial audio, priced at ₹2,199. 

“Understanding the needs of our young users, in June, we announced our Next AI Lab and AI+UI Popularizer Plan, aiming to bring next-generation AI experiences to at least 100 million users within the next three years. The launch of the realme 13 Pro Series 5G is the first step in realizing this vision. With its Ultra Clear Camera powered by realme’s advanced AI capabilities, users can expect superior photography experiences,” said a Realme spokesperson in a statement.

The announced devices will be available through realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels, with pre-orders opening soon. Sales are set to begin from August 5 and 6.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.