  • Weight: 185.5 grams
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ 2412x1080
  • Refresh rate: up to 120Hz
  • Peak brightness: 2,000 nits
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • OS: realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14
  • Battery life: 5,200 mAh
  • Charging: 80W SuperVOOC
  • Camera: 32 MP front camera, and 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP rear camera
  • Storage: 12GB/512 GB [variant with the highest storage]