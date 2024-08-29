ADVERTISEMENT

Realme 13+ 5G, Realme 13 5G and Realme Buds T01 launched in India: Features, price, sale

Updated - August 29, 2024 02:07 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 01:48 pm IST

The Chinese smartphone seller also launched Realme Buds T01 with the new Realme 13 series 5G

The Hindu Bureau

Realme 13+ 5G, Realme 13 5G and Realme Buds T01 launched in India: Features, price, sale | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Thursday (August 29, 2024) launched the new Realme 13 series 5G having Realme 13+ 5G and Realme 13 5G in India. The Chinese smartphone seller also launched Realme Buds T01 with the new Realme 13 series 5G.

The Realme Buds T01 features a 13mm driver and claims to offer up to 28 hours of total playback. It is IPX4 rated for splash and sweat.

Realme 13+ 5G

The Realme 13+ 5G has a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is IP65 rated for dust and water.

Realme 13+ 5G holds a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 80 W charger inside the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Realme 13+ 5G sports a 50 MP Sony Lyt 600 main camera along with a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It has a 16 MP front camera for seflies.

Realme has used MediaTek Dimensity 7300E processor with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

The Realme 13+5G comes with a host of AI features like clear voice feature, and smart loop.

Realme 13 5G

The Realme 13 5G has a 6.72 inch LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 580 nits peak brightness. It is IP64 rated as well.

Realme 13 5G ships with a 5,000 mAh cell and a 45 W charger.

The Realme 13 runs MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage.

It features a Samsung’s 50 MP main lens and a 2 MP monochrome lens. A 16 MP front camera is present here as well.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme 13+ 5G sells in Victory Gold, Speed Green and Dark Purple and three storage variants: 8 GB + 128GB priced at ₹22,999, 8 GB + 256 GB at ₹24,999 and 12 GB + 256 GB at ₹26,999, respectively.

Realme 13 5G comes in Speed Green and Dark Purple and two storage variants: 8 GB + 128 GB priced at ₹17,999 and 8 GB + 256 GB at ₹19,999, respectively.

The pre-bookings of the Realme 13 series 5G is live on Flipkart, Realme and offline stores.

Realme Buds T01 comes in Black and White at ₹1299.

