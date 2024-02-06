February 06, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST

The mid-range smartphone market is probably the most competitive space currently with brands vying for customer attention. In this context, Realme launched the 12 Pro+ having vegan leather design by collaborating with international luxury watch designer Ollivier Savéo. Built around its camera prowess, it will be interesting to see how Realme 12 Pro+ fares in the overall categories.

Design

Realme has gone with a refreshing design for the 12 Pro+ that stands out from the usual glass sandwich build. The back panel has a textured faux leather finish that looks premium and resists fingerprints. It strikes a nice balance between grip and in-hand feel. The phone comes in three colours -Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and the Explorer Red variant. The phone has some heft but does not feel too bulky. The curved edges provide a comfortable grip. Realme has also made the 12 Pro+ water and dust resistant by using IP65 certification.

The buttons offer decent tactile feedback. The bottom houses the USB-C port, speaker grille, primary microphone, and a dual SIM slot. The top has a secondary noise-cancelling mic. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the display.

Display

The Realme 12 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch Full curved HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is one of the few phones in this segment with an OLED panel. The display supports HDR10+ and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut for vivid and punchy colours. It has good peak brightness levels, going up to 800 nits typically and 950 nits for HDR content. The high brightness also proved beneficial for outdoor usage. This ensures adequate legibility even under harsh lighting. The panel also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate for quick response to taps and gestures.

A key highlight is the curved edges on the long sides. While the curvature is subtle, it enhances the immersive effect and makes full-screen content more engaging. The bezels surrounding the display are also slim, resulting in an excellent screen-to-body ratio.

Software

The Realme 12 Pro+ ships with the latest realme UI 5.0 software, which is based on Android 14. Realme promises two OS updates for the phone, which is decent for a mid-range device. The UI offers several customizations such as themes, icon packs, always-on display mode, and more. Key aspects like the notification tray, quick settings toggles, and the app drawer stay true to stock Android for easy adaptability.

There are some handy additions like the File DOTS feature that gives quick access to recently accessed images, videos, and documents. The PC Connect suite also makes it convenient to mirror the phone’s screen to a Windows PC.

Performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC powers the Realme 12 Pro+, making it amongst the earliest phones to adopt this new mid-range chipset. It uses an octa-core CPU with 4 high-performance Cortex A78 cores and 4 efficiency Cortex A55 cores. On the graphics front, it has an Adreno 710 GPU. We found the phone perfectly capable of handling day-to-day tasks and intensive workloads like long gaming sessions. Apps open swiftly and multitasking is also handled well thanks to ample 12GB RAM options. This also results in consistent peak CPU/GPU performance and the test scores point to the same. In its CPU test, the phone scored 962 for its single-core and 2801 for its multi-core performance. The result also saw the phone scoring 1783 in its GPU test.

The base variant offers 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is decently fast. More demanding users can opt for the 256GB model for extra breathing room which we got to review.

Camera

Imaging is arguably the most highlighted aspect of the Realme 12 Pro+. The phone features triple rear cameras consisting of a 64MP f/2.6 OV64B telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 6x hybrid zoom, and 20x digital zoom. A 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 primary camera with OIS and a 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. Up front is a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter.

The 64MP OV64B sensor features a large 1/2-inch size rarely seen in phones within this price bracket. Resultantly, this camera captures an impressive amount of detail and light even at 3x native zoom. The periscope-style lens arrangement with prism optics enables lossless 3x optical magnification. This gives you good zoomed-in shots that retain clarity and dynamic range on par with normal images. You can also digitally zoom to 6x hybrid range by utilizing the high-resolution sensor, with results nearly as good as optical zoom. At the maximum supported 20x digital zoom range, shots understandably get softer but retain enough detail to be usable.

The OV64B sensor captures excellent dynamic range and keeps noise levels low even in tricky lighting. This gives you well-exposed night-time zoom shots. The lens also boasts optical image stabilization, which reduces blur from camera shakes.

The 50MP Sony IMX890 camera outputs 12.5MP pixel-binned shots that retain a high level of detailing even upon zooming in. The large sensor size, OIS support, and f/1.8 aperture allow you to capture excellent images across different lighting conditions. Be it landscapes, macros, portraits, or low light - the primary camera consistently produces vibrant and social media-ready images. The dual native ISO sensitivity gives improved dynamic range and colours in night shots.

The third 8MP ultra-wide camera allows you to capture a wider field of view - perfect for landscapes. It has autofocus support not commonly seen in budget ultrawide units. So focusing stays quick and consistent across the frame.

Details and dynamic range are decent but understandably not at par with the main cameras. Distortion correction in images is also not as refined. But overall, the ultrawide sensor gives you that added flexibility for group shots and tight spaces. Selfies land a high-resolution and detailed output from the Sony 32MP front-facing camera. It features a 90-degree wide field of view.

Battery

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Realme 12 Pro+, which is quite generous for a mid-range phone. It delivers excellent battery life that can easily get most users through 1.5 days of use on a single full charge. Charging the battery is swift thanks to the phone’s support for 67W SuperDart fast charging. Charging the battery fully from scratch takes about 45-50 minutes.

Verdict

If you seek a well-designed mid-range phone with good imaging capabilities then the Realme 12 Pro+ warrants a strong recommendation. Starting at ₹29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, it redefines value in this mainstream price segment, earning itself a camera powerhouse status previously unseen here.