January 29, 2024 02:15 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

Realme on Monday launched the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ smartphones in India. The 5G units come with a vegan leather back, 120Hz refresh rate, and stand between the middle and premium segments.

Both the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ have a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2412x1080 resolution and up to 950 nits of peak brightness.

The Realme 12 Pro gets a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB memory inside. The Realme 12 Pro+ uses a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor combined with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal space.

Both the phones operate on the Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G features a 50MP main Sony IMX890 sensor along with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is a 32MP front camera in the 12 Pro+.

The Realme 12 Pro has a 50MP main Sony IMX822 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery for both models, supported by a 67W charger inside the box.

The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB model will cost ₹31,999 and the 12GB/256GB model will cost ₹33,999.

The Realme 12 Pro begins at ₹25,999 for 8GB/128GB, and the 8GB/256GB model will retail at ₹26,999.

Both the phones will sell on Flipkart and Realme’s portal, starting February 6.