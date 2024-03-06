GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G launched in India

With Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G, the Chinese smartphone maker aims to strengthen its presence in the mid-segment

March 06, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G launched in India

Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G launched in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Wednesday launched Realme 12 5G series in India. Featuring Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G, the Chinese smartphone maker aims to strengthen its presence in the mid-segment.

In terms of features, Realme 12+ 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It runs on a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 67W charger.

The Realme 12+ uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and upto 256GB internal storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. Realme promised 3 years security update and 2 years OS update on it.

Realme 12+ 5G brings segment’s first 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It has a 16MP front camera.

Similarly, the Realme 12 5G uses a 6.72 inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. It too has a 5,000mAh battery but along with a 45W charger.

Realme 12 5G 

Realme 12 5G  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme 12 MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB space. The OS, and updates remain same as 12+ 5G.

In optics, Realme 12 5G sports a 108MP main lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It has an 8MP front camera.

The Realme 12+ 5G comes in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige shades and two storage variants: 8GB/128GB, priced at ₹20,999 and 8GB/256GB at ₹21,999.

The Realme 12 5G arrives in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colours and two storage variants: 6GB/128 GB priced at ₹16,999 and 8GB/128GB priced at ₹17,999.

The first sale starts today on Flipkart, Realme’s portal and mainline channels.

