Realme 11 5G Review | All that glitters isn’t gold

August 29, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Realme has dropped a new mid-segment phone that competes with OnePlus’s Nord series phones. The Realme 11 5G pushes the number series ahead for the Chinese brand that claims 36 million users in India. It deviates from Lychee Leather design that we saw in Plus and Pro variants and offers a glittering rear surface along with a new camera module and flat design.

Design

First: the scene-stealer. Along with other colour options, the Realme 11 5G comes in Glory Gold, a choice that truly makes the phone stand out in a crowd. What’s particularly captivating is the subtle sparkle effect on the back when it catches the light at certain angles.

In its latest outing, Realme incorporates flat edges, which enhance the phone’s aesthetics and also instil confidence when using it sans a protective case.

Realme’s approach to the camera module design is refreshingly distinct. The placement of the two camera sensors within a circular cutout at the top left corner adds a unique flair. While a similar layout was spotted in the Realme Narzo series, the Realme 11 makes a slight departure by positioning the cutout at the top left, creating a balanced asymmetry that’s both eye-catching and functional.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The buttons on the new Realme 11 are conveniently located on the right side, including the tactile power button and volume rockers. The power button also serves as a fingerprint sensor, ensuring swift and secure device unlocking. Moving to the bottom of the phone, you’ll find the USB Type-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack and the speaker grill. However, it’s worth noting that the Realme 11 5G lacks an IR blaster.

Display

Realme 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Notably, the bezels surrounding the display have been significantly shaved down, a subtle yet commendable detail that adds to the overall sleekness of the phone.

The display offers two refresh options- 120Hz and the standard 60Hz. With support for HDR, it’s perfectly equipped to offer a cinematic and engaging movie-watching experience. The brightness levels are good too, ensuring that the screen remains easily readable even in bright daylight.

OS

The Realme 11 5G comes with Android 13 out of the box, coupled with Realme UI 4.0 – the most recent iteration of Realme’s custom user interface.

Processor

Powering the Realme 11 5G is the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, a relatively recent addition to its price segment. This processor boasts an octa-core configuration (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and is accompanied by Mali-G57 MC2 for graphics handling. Complimenting the processor is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. A word of caution: the phone is heavily loaded with bloatware, which we found quite irritating.

Throughout our testing period, this chipset worked seamlessly; from everyday activities to more demanding applications, the Dimensity 6100+ ensured a satisfying and smooth user experience, cementing its worth in the device’s feature lineup.

Camera

Realme 11 5G sports a 108MP primary camera boasting f/1.8 aperture and PDAF technology. Alongside this, a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture takes its supporting role seriously. The images captured by the main lens deliver sharpness and a good level of detail. Whether you’re under the sun’s natural glow or strolling through picturesque landscapes, colour accuracy remains on point. Notably, the camera’s prowess extends to capturing skin tones accurately, a small yet significant detail.

The Realme 11’s camera delivers an average low-light performance. The use of low light mode helps in elevating the image quality at night, keeping the noise effects to a minimum. The 2MP depth sensor does a decent job. The Realme 11 also boasts a 16 MP selfie camera which is neat enough for the casual user.

Battery

The phone comes with a battery power of 5,000mAh. The company has ensured that, with a single charge, the phone can last a day. Inside the box, we got an 80W adapter that helps you to fill the battery level from 0-100% within 34-40 mins.

Verdict

Priced at ₹18,999, the Realme 11 5G lies within the highly competitive mid-segment of the Indian smartphone market. It faces competition from companies like OnePlus, which is offering phones such as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite that is more stable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.