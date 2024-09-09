Qubo dashcam Pro 3K review: A reliable witness in car  

Dashcams have become essential on modern roads that are riddled with safety hazards and adverse driving conditions. Be it to record instances of driving mishaps or to relive a scenic drive in nature, modern day dashcams do it all.

The Qubo Pro 3K entices drivers with its 3K video recording, integrated smartphone app and clever design. We used the dashcam for a fortnight and here is what we found.

Unboxing and setup

The Qubo Pro dashcam comes with the necessary cables for installation: a 12V adapter that can be used to plug in the dashcam; spare adhesive tapes; and a prying tool. The device is sturdy in its all-plastic body, and the small form factor ensures it does not obstruct the driver’s view when installed on the front dashboard.

The dashcam also comes with a 3.2-inch LCD display, which can be used to keep track of the camera view.

Installing the dashcam is also simple. Users can either use the services of a mechanic to help with the installation, which would ensure the power cable for the device is well hidden behind the interior panels. Or do it themselves. However, if you are easily annoyed by open cables within the cabin, please hire a professional.

The dashcam’s power cable comes with a USB A port which makes it is a good for older vehicles. However, if users do not want to permanently engage USB ports within the cabin, the 12V lighter adapter comes in handy.

The adjustable camera lens makes it easy to find the most appropriate point-of-view for the camera. Overall, the installation is simple enough and we did not face any problems in setting up the device.

Performance

Equipped with a 5MP Sony sensor, the dashcam can record 3K resolution (2592 x 1944), which we found ample for daily use.

At day time, the dashcam does a good job. The images are crisp and clear, and we did not notice any lag or drop in frames even when the vehicle was being driven at triple digit speeds.

The dashcam continues to impress with its low-light performance where it manages to capture details like the registration number of vehicles from as far as 50 metres away. While there is some in the picture quality, it is manageable and makes the Qubo dashcam Pro 3K an ideal choice for late night long drives.

For storage, the Qubo dashcam comes with an SD card slot compatible for storage up to 1 TB. Additionally, the dashcam comes equipped with “jolt” detection, wherein it captures images for when the vehicle experiences a jolt while driving and even when stationary.

The dashcam also comes with a built-in supercapacitor in place of traditional lithium-ion batteries which makes it reliable in both hot and cold extreme weather.

The voice clarity in recording is also good. Users also have the option to turn voice recordings on or off based on their prefernce, this can be done through the QuboPro app.

Overall, the Qubo dashcam Pro 3K does a fine job of capturing good quality images fulfilling the purpose of a quality dashcam.

App performance

The Qubo dashcam comes with integration with the QuboPro app available for Android and iOS users. Setting up the app takes a couple of steps which include connecting to the local Wi-Fi created by the dashcam for connectivity.

Once setup, the app can be used to setup recording modes. These include loop recording, image captures, and time lapse modes.

The app also allows users to start on demand recording which can be accessed in the app’s photo gallery.

Overall, we found the QuboPro app easy to navigate and get used to. The app has a clean UI, and simple to understand functions.

The app is also capable of showcasing the GPS location and speed of the vehicle, both of which come in handy in case of an accident.

Verdict

The Qubo dashcam Pro 3K is a decent dashcam for drivers looking to record their commutes. The dashcam provides good picture quality in both bright and low-lit environments. While it misses out on features like in-cabin recording and video downloads when the dashcam is not connected to a mobile, it gets the job done. The addition of GPS and speedometer tech adds value to its appeal.

The Qubo dashcam Pro 3K is priced at ₹8,490.