Qualcomm Reliance Jio partnership to continue as they work on affordable 5G solutions 

Qualcomm on Tuesday announced its extended partnership with Reliance Jio during the Snapdragon for India event 2024. It is likely that the newly announced Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor can be a part of the sub-$99 (under 10k) 5G smartphone from Jio, which the chipset targets.

“Jio and Qualcomm are committing to building a robust digital infrastructure in India,” said Reliance Jio’s President Sunil Dutt.

Jio and Qualcomm are working on affordable 5G solutions to give uninterrupted connectivity, he added.

Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 mobile platform that is going to offer 5G connectivity features into the entry segment smartphones that can deliver with up to 1 GB download speed.

“Jio and Qualcomm are working with all OEMs to bring 5G to all Indians by offering services at low latency, higher data rates, network efficiencies, and a lot of advanced features like network slicing and edge computing,” Mr Dutt said.

“India is getting started with 5G, Jio is getting started with 5G, and Qualcomm is getting started with 5G,” Qualcomm India head Savi Soin said.

The 4nm-based Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 can support dual 16 MP lenses or a 32 MP sensor. The octa core mobile processor has 2 performances cores at 2 GHz and 6 efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz.

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor is able to support FHD+ display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate.

It offers LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 support and also has dual band NavIC for better accuracy.

In 2020, Qualcomm Ventures announced to invest ₹730 in Jio Platforms.