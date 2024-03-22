ADVERTISEMENT

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile platform for mid premium devices

March 22, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

The 4nm processor also supports spatial audio with head tracking, LPDDR5x RAM and Dolby Vision

The Hindu Bureau

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile platform  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Qualcomm on Thursday launched Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile platform that can support native computing, Wi-Fi 7 for the first time in this series and 5G for the mid premium devices. This is an enhanced version of Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Chinese smartphone makers like OnePlus and Realme would be the key device manufacturers to use Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile platform.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 supports large language models (LLMs) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano and Zhipu ChatGLM.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 has elite gaming features and Adreno frame motion engine 2 for enhanced game effects and upscaling gaming content. It can support 18-bit cognitive ISP with upto 200MP resolution.

The 4nm processor also supports spatial audio with head tracking, LPDDR5x RAM and Dolby Vision.

“Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is packed with support for incredible on-device generative AI features and provides incredible performance and power efficiency, while bringing Wi-Fi 7 to the Snapdragon 7 Series for the first time,” said Chris Patrick, SVP and GM, mobile handsets, Qualcomm.

