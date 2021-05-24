Why the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is a big deal for mobile computing

Qualcomm’s second generation Snapdragon Compute 7c claims to offer multi-day battery life, robust security framework and enhanced audio and camera functions across entry-level PCs

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

California tech giant Qualcomm Technologies Inc has reiterated that most tech consumers want and need more mobility, exceptional performance, greater efficiency, and the ability to be productive from anywhere, especially during the last year of work-from-home and remote-work routines.

With this mega-trend in mind, Qualcomm on May 24 debuted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, a refresher that has been anticipated for a while. While Snapdragon 7c has been one of the company’s more successful chipsets, the second generation is the company’s breakthrough entry-level platform for Always on, Always connected’ Windows PCs and Chromebooks with efficient performance and support for multi-day battery life.

The announcement comes on the heels of Qualcomm’s annual 5G Summit. This year, the company launched their Snapdragon 778 5G chipset which will power high-end smartphones.

Qualcomm during a virtual announcement event, says devices powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 will upgrade entry-level device experiences with enhanced camera and audio capabilities, integrated LTE connectivity, AI acceleration, enterprise-grade security features, and the long-lasting battery life that users deserve.

According to Miguel Nunes, the company’s Senior Director of Product Management, “Laptops powered by this platform will redefine mobile computing for education users, first-line workers, and everyday light consumers, enabling reliable and powerful devices that feature advanced AI, and support for multi-day battery life.” Nunes also shares Qualcomm has been working closely with our OEM partners, including Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung to develop new devices, enable new use cases, and increase system security.

All about 7c Gen 2

How does this new introduction help with ‘Always on, Always connected’ technologies? With the press of a button, users will have access to their device and avoid waiting for notifications or applications to wake up – just like a smartphone.

The efficacy of these experiences does not come at the cost of battery life. ‘Always on, Always connected’ sees the ability to seamlessly switch between trusted Wi-Fi and cellular networks to keep connections highly secure; for example, this allows IT administrators to manage and secure remote devices for their school or enterprise. Devices powered by Snapdragon compute technology are capable of staying in connected standby mode for weeks because of the platform’s power-sipping efficiency.

Users can look forward to fluid performance teamed with multi-day battery life, and Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platforms deliver up to 10% higher system performance than competitive platforms, as well as roughly 19-plus hours of continuous use on a single charge is up to twice the battery life of typical entry-tier laptops.

Owing to the platform’s powerful AI, on-device security can be accelerated, voice recognition can be more accurate, and computational photography can be used for background effects or gaze correction.

Now, what of security? From the chip to cloud, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform promises enterprise-level security features in an entry-level device. Right from system start-up, a layered secure boot with multiple verifications helps ensure your device starts safely and securely. There is also LTE connectivity enhancing Wi-Fi to enable security applications and operating systems to stay updated against ‘zero day’ threats, and while also keeping enterprise and education laptops more visible and manageable.

Snapdragon is prepared for 7c Gen 2’s entry into the bustling computing platform market. Paul Hwang, Director of Product Management, states, it will deliver “an amazing 60% better [efficient performance] than the competition.”