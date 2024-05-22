Qualcomm and Microsoft unveil the Snapdragon Dev Kit for next-gen AI PCs

Qualcomm Technologies Inc in collaboration with Microsoft announced the Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows. This compact PC, powered by Snapdragon X Elite, is specifically designed for developers creating or optimising apps and experiences for the next generation of AI PCs.

With a wide range of Snapdragon X Series laptops hitting shelves soon, developers will have access to cutting-edge technology, enabling them to create fully optimised software and AI experiences.

Using the native Windows on Snapdragon toolchain, including Visual Studio/VSCode and various runtimes, libraries, and frameworks, the Dev Kit allows developers to quickly adapt and recompile Windows applications natively for Snapdragon, ensuring an improved experience for PC consumers.

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows features an accelerated Developer Edition of the Snapdragon X Elite processor, along with an array of ports and a form factor compatible with developers’ multi-monitor systems.

“The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows is purpose-built to accelerate the next generation of on-device AI applications for PCs,” said Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager of compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“This system gives developers access to our powerful Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU and 45 TOPS NPU, so they can build the AI apps of the future.”

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows is available today for pre-order, with retail availability starting June 18. It will cost $899.99.

