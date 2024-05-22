GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Qualcomm and Microsoft unveil the Snapdragon Dev Kit for next-gen AI PCs

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows features an accelerated Developer Edition of the Snapdragon X Elite processor, along with an array of ports and a form factor compatible with developers’ multi-monitor systems

Published - May 22, 2024 09:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Qualcomm and Microsoft unveil the Snapdragon Dev Kit for next-gen AI PCs.

Qualcomm and Microsoft unveil the Snapdragon Dev Kit for next-gen AI PCs. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Qualcomm Technologies Inc in collaboration with Microsoft announced the Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows. This compact PC, powered by Snapdragon X Elite, is specifically designed for developers creating or optimising apps and experiences for the next generation of AI PCs.

With a wide range of Snapdragon X Series laptops hitting shelves soon, developers will have access to cutting-edge technology, enabling them to create fully optimised software and AI experiences.

Using the native Windows on Snapdragon toolchain, including Visual Studio/VSCode and various runtimes, libraries, and frameworks, the Dev Kit allows developers to quickly adapt and recompile Windows applications natively for Snapdragon, ensuring an improved experience for PC consumers.

Dell bets on AI PCs, new AI servers with NVIDIA

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows features an accelerated Developer Edition of the Snapdragon X Elite processor, along with an array of ports and a form factor compatible with developers’ multi-monitor systems.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows is purpose-built to accelerate the next generation of on-device AI applications for PCs,” said Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager of compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“This system gives developers access to our powerful Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU and 45 TOPS NPU, so they can build the AI apps of the future.”

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows is available today for pre-order, with retail availability starting June 18. It will cost $899.99.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.