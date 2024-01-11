Promate launches XWatch-R19 smartwatch for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts

January 11, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Promate, on Wednesday, launched the rugged XWatch-R19 smartwatch India. Aimed at adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch boasts a rugged design and features for health and wellness monitoring.

The smartwatch comes with a shockproof design, encased in metallic chassis and rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

The smartwatch features a 1.53-inch display with 360x360 resolution. Its two functional crown buttons on the right side enhance accessibility and control. The buttons can be used to monitor oxygen saturation and blood pressure, along with sleep tracking. The XWatch-R19 also features pentamagnetic speaker featuring five magnets, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Additionally, the smartwatch supports over 100+ sports modes, to track precise metrics for daily fitness routines. And VC30F heart rate sensor and SC7A2O pedometer sensor.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Performance in the XWatch-R19 is backed by a 800mAh battery with up to 15 days of usage and 80 days of standby time, the company shared in a release.

The Promate XWatch-R19 is priced at ₹5999 and will be available in three colour options on Amazon India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.