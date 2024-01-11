ADVERTISEMENT

Promate launches XWatch-R19 smartwatch for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts

January 11, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Promate launched the XWatch-R19 rugged smartwatch aimed at fitness enthusiasts in India

The Hindu Bureau

Promate launched the rugged XWatch-R19 smartwatch for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Promate, on Wednesday, launched the rugged XWatch-R19 smartwatch India. Aimed at adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch boasts a rugged design and features for health and wellness monitoring.

The smartwatch comes with a shockproof design, encased in metallic chassis and rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

The smartwatch features a 1.53-inch display with 360x360 resolution. Its two functional crown buttons on the right side enhance accessibility and control. The buttons can be used to monitor oxygen saturation and blood pressure, along with sleep tracking. The XWatch-R19 also features pentamagnetic speaker featuring five magnets, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

ALSO READ
Ace X LUXE Smartwatch by Cult.sport Review | Tenacious entry-level sports watch for casual users

Additionally, the smartwatch supports over 100+ sports modes, to track precise metrics for daily fitness routines. And VC30F heart rate sensor and SC7A2O pedometer sensor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Performance in the XWatch-R19 is backed by a 800mAh battery with up to 15 days of usage and 80 days of standby time, the company shared in a release.

The Promate XWatch-R19 is priced at ₹5999 and will be available in three colour options on Amazon India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US