GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Promate launches XWatch-R19 smartwatch for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts

Promate launched the XWatch-R19 rugged smartwatch aimed at fitness enthusiasts in India

January 11, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Promate launched the rugged XWatch-R19 smartwatch for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts in India.

Promate launched the rugged XWatch-R19 smartwatch for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Promate, on Wednesday, launched the rugged XWatch-R19 smartwatch India. Aimed at adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch boasts a rugged design and features for health and wellness monitoring.

The smartwatch comes with a shockproof design, encased in metallic chassis and rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

The smartwatch features a 1.53-inch display with 360x360 resolution. Its two functional crown buttons on the right side enhance accessibility and control. The buttons can be used to monitor oxygen saturation and blood pressure, along with sleep tracking. The XWatch-R19 also features pentamagnetic speaker featuring five magnets, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

ALSO READ
Ace X LUXE Smartwatch by Cult.sport Review | Tenacious entry-level sports watch for casual users

Additionally, the smartwatch supports over 100+ sports modes, to track precise metrics for daily fitness routines. And VC30F heart rate sensor and SC7A2O pedometer sensor.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Performance in the XWatch-R19 is backed by a 800mAh battery with up to 15 days of usage and 80 days of standby time, the company shared in a release.

The Promate XWatch-R19 is priced at ₹5999 and will be available in three colour options on Amazon India.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / India / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.