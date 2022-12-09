Product review | Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: A great convertible for on-the-go users  

December 09, 2022 03:41 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The Dell XPS range has both clamshell or traditional laptops and 2-in-1 convertible laptops. The clamshell models target users with more intense workloads while the convertible ones are aimed at the more casual, on-the-move users.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 works as a tablet as well as a laptop. It does not excel in either of these categories but comes close to what one can expect from a convertible device.

The device faces stiff competition from the Surface Pro 8.

We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1(2022) model with Intel 12th Gen Core i5 processor and 16 GB RAM and here is what we found.

Inside the box

The device comes with a USB C to USB A adapter, USB C to 3.5 mm audio jack, and a 45W power adapter.

The XPS folio and the stylus are not included with the main device but can be bought when ordering the device.

Design

The laptop weighs around 736 gms. The aluminium body makes it lightweight and easy to carry around to be used like a tablet. Even with the folio that weighs around 560 gms, the overall portability of the device is great for users who are always on the move.

The rear camera is placed on the back panel in the top center of the device. The front-facing camera is placed in the center of the top bezel surrounding the screen.

The top bezel also houses two digital array microphones placed on either side of the front camera.

The fingerprint reader is housed in the power button, which is placed on the left side of the top panel, with the volume buttons on the right. The volume buttons are tactile and provide sufficient feedback.

The top side also houses the NFC wireless charging connection for XPS Stylus.

Overall, the device has a clean design giving it a premium look. The lightness and overall weight distribution help in using it like a handheld device. Although the bezels in the display do provide decent holding space, users can find themselves adjusting their grip to avoid accidental touches or blocking content on the edges.

Display

The device has a 13-inch 3:2 3K touch display with a brightness of up to 500 nits.

The display uses Gorilla Glass Victus along with anti-reflective and anti-smudge properties, that help in reducing smudges and fingerprints when using the touch-sensitive screen.

It also comes with Dolby Vision Eyesafe technology, which helps in giving colour accuracy and maintaining brightness when viewing content.

We found the display to be bright, having good colour accuracy and it looked good when viewed from different angles. Media consumption should not be a problem.

We used the device extensively to watch OTT content, scroll through social media apps, online gaming, and create graphics, and the device handled these beautifully.

The touch sensitivity of the display made it convenient for using social media apps.

The display was also found to be good enough for general use like browsing the internet and content consumption, in outdoor environments.

Performance

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U processor and comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The device has 16GB LPDDR4x dual channel installed RAM and 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD.

The device is good for an average user during day-to-day functioning. Even with multiple tabs running on different browsers and apps running in the background the device was more than capable of handling them.

However, we noticed a drop in performance when the device is pushed hard during tasks like playing graphic-intensive games and running multiple apps for a long time. This was expected as the device does not have a traditional fan setup to ensure cooling.

Although it does a good job when used for casual online gaming, it is unable to handle big gaming titles like Call of Duty.

The device can also get warm to the touch when used for extended periods of time.

The speakers on the device come with studio-quality tuning with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio and are pretty loud for indoor use.

The dual speakers have good clarity with clean audio and are good for media consumption and making video calls. However, the bass could have been better.

Connectivity

The device comes with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 which come in handy during day-to-day use. Although the device comes with jacks for USB A and headphones, we hardly found ourselves using it due to the lack of ports.

The device comes with 2 thunderbolt USB 4 type C ports with Displayport and power delivery.

Since these ports also double up as power ports, users will face difficulty when using the device with external storage or connecting other peripherals like headphones, while it is charging.

Battery and camera

The device is powered by a 49.5WHr battery that lasts for around 5 hours when used with the folio and 6 hours when used without the folio.

The charger is easy to carry around and can fully charge the laptop in around 2 hours.

The laptop comes with a 1080P HD 5MP discrete RGB + IR front camera and a rear camera with 11 MP 4K lens with an ambient light sensor for backlight control.

Both cameras are good for day-to-day use like attending video calls and scanning documents but cannot replace smartphone cameras.

The rear camera struggles to click good-quality images even in bright light and its performance drops sharply when used in low-light conditions.

Folio and stylus

The XPS 13 2-in-1 becomes a full-fledged laptop with the folio, which is sold separately.

The design of the folio makes it a cover for the main device and is easy to carry around.

The full-size, backlit, zero-lattice keyboard with 1.0 mm travel and the precision touchpad is one of the finest folio keyboards we have used so far when compared to other folio-based keyboards.

Typing on the folio does take some getting used to as it does not have spacing between the keys, and they do not have as much travel as a traditional laptop keyboard. However, once you get used to it, it is a joy to use.

The folio snaps into place with the magnetic pogo pins and magnets in the back allowing the device to be set up for different screen angles.

The stylus also comes with magnets to attach it to the main device for easy recharging. It also has a programmable button.

The hover feature, which shows the point where the stylus interacts on the screen, also makes it a highly recommended accessory for the device.

Verdict

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1(2022), is a great device for on-the-go users. The folio and the stylus make it a complete laptop that can be carried around easily and used for casual workloads.

The device is also a great choice for content creators on social media platforms, and students.

However, it is not meant for intense workloads and its performance starts faltering when pushed hard.

The XPS 9315 2-in-1 with the folio and stylus is priced at ₹ 1,34,990.