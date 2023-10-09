ADVERTISEMENT

Primebook launches limited edition Primebook Wi-Fi Space for Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale

October 09, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Primebook launched announced the launch of their limited edition Primebook WiFi Space variant on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale

The Hindu Bureau

Primebook android laptop brand announced the launch of their limited edition Primebook WiFi Space variant on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Primebook android laptop brand announced the launch of their limited edition Primebook WiFi Space variant on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale.

The limited-edition space variant is designed to provide a superior learning experience with its fast performance, ample storage space, and superior visuals, along with being a fun experience for early age users.

The Primebook WiFi Space Edition features an 11.6-inch HD 720p IPS display screen, 8 hours+ battery life, 64 storage, 4 GB RAM, 1.8GHZ processor, access to Android apps, 2.4 / 5 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5, and a 2 MP front camera with GPS. The laptop also comes with Primebook’s proprietary PrimeOS, optimized for e-learning applications.

The new limited edition also features interesting stickers that can be used to enhance the look of the laptop and make learning enjoyable, the company shared in a release.

This variant is priced keeping that in mind and comes with stickers that are fun for students. I can’t wait to see the response for this variant,” Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO of Primebook said.

The Primebook WiFi Space Edition is available exclusively on Flipkart.

