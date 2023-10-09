Primebook launches limited edition Primebook Wi-Fi Space for Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale

October 09, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Primebook android laptop brand announced the launch of their limited edition Primebook WiFi Space variant on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale.

The limited-edition space variant is designed to provide a superior learning experience with its fast performance, ample storage space, and superior visuals, along with being a fun experience for early age users.

The Primebook WiFi Space Edition features an 11.6-inch HD 720p IPS display screen, 8 hours+ battery life, 64 storage, 4 GB RAM, 1.8GHZ processor, access to Android apps, 2.4 / 5 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5, and a 2 MP front camera with GPS. The laptop also comes with Primebook’s proprietary PrimeOS, optimized for e-learning applications.

The new limited edition also features interesting stickers that can be used to enhance the look of the laptop and make learning enjoyable, the company shared in a release.

This variant is priced keeping that in mind and comes with stickers that are fun for students. I can’t wait to see the response for this variant,” Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO of Primebook said.

The Primebook WiFi Space Edition is available exclusively on Flipkart.