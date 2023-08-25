Premium segment brands created feeder base for Apple iPhone: Report

August 25, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Premium-focused smartphone sellers like OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo helped Indian smartphone users make the aspirational jump to become iPhone owners, noted research firm Techarc in a report on Thursday.

Traditionally, smartphone purchases in India take place in the sub-₹20,000 segment. This means most Indians aspiring to buy an Apple smartphone have to make the big decision to spend more than four times the usual price to become the owner of a coveted iPhone.

“Today, close to 20% of the smartphones sold in India are priced ₹25,000 and upwards. Out of this, 75% of the sales fall in the iPhone feeder base of ₹25,000 - ₹50,000. With the segment growing for the past few years in India the potential feeder base for iPhone is only expanding,” said Faisal Kawoosa, founder of Techarc, adding that the iPhone feeder base was also boosted by the stronger Android smartphone premium segment.

Now, users might at best need to spend somewhere between 25-30% more than the present price levels to own an iPhone.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Kawoosa further stated, “Samsung has not been a significant contributor in creating a feeder segment for iPhones. However, it has successfully established its reputation in the luxe segment through S series and pioneering of foldable smartphones through Z series.”

Techarc said that 20 million smartphones have been sold in the ₹25,000 - ₹50,000 segment since 2022.

India has over 650 million smartphone users. Nearly 550 million own a smartphone priced at less than ₹20,000, which means there is already a huge feeder base for the premium segment.

“This makes the premium segment a hotspot of growth in the smartphone market in India. In turn, it is adding to the feeder base for iPhone, creating a feeder island making the next hop to the aspirational iPhone easy for potentially millions of users in years to come,” explained Kawoosa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.