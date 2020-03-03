Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini review: Economic, ergonomic, but not exceptional

03 March 2020 21:27 IST

The earbuds is good enough for music, not so much for calls

In the iconic opening scene of Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthe (2000), R Madhavan, smartly dressed in a bright blue shirt and cream trousers, rides a Hero Honda Splendor while listening to a pop-rap song on his headphones, connected to his Walkman (it was probably the coolest affordable gadget on the planet, then).

Apart from grousing about not wearing a helmet, I want to ask him, how often was he inconvenienced by the headphones? How many times, in a frantic search for his house keys in his trouser pockets, did he curse the existence of the headphone’s wire? What if he collided with an MLA’s car and was taken to the police station? Would he appear before the inspector with the headphones around his neck? We don’t see him carrying a bag to put his headphones in...

Madhavan, perhaps, wouldn’t look as cool as he did with wireless bluetooth earbuds. But, having constantly dealt with one of the two hassles listed above with wired earphones, I can assure him that they are significantly more comfortable for driving. Apart from the benefit of size (you can quickly shove them in your pocket if you have to meet the aforementioned inspector), a tap can pause a song and attend or cut a call; two taps can change the soundtrack.

If I am sounding like one of those overtly enthusiastic salespeople one sees on television, it is because I have started using wireless earbuds only recently.

I, actually, had no qualms using the wired earphones that came with my phone until I started using Portronics’ Harmonics Twins Mini. Now, I have first world problems if I am asked to use earphones again, especially while driving.

Twins Mini hasn’t as many features as its superior family member, Twins II, which comes with ‘soft touch’ (instead of buttons), a more powerful battery and a greater water resistance.

The true wireless stereo technology (with Bluetooth 5.0) untangles you from all cable-related hassles. Through the 8 millimetre speakers, the music is delivered without much noise even if you are walking on a busy street. The sound quality, however, doesn’t match the high-end wired earphones.

The ergonomic design prevents the buds from falling off your ears when during a run. You can probably put the design to test by using them while speed-climbing or doing upside-down asanas.

As their product description claims, the case is pocket-friendly and has an in-built 320mAh battery (apart from the buds’ 40mAh in-built batteries), which can provide wireless music for three hours.

But contrary to their claim, the buds do not “mimic actual phone experience on calls” — a friend asked me why I sounded like I was talking to him from the bottom of a well.

Despite its shortcoming, the Twins Mini, priced ₹1999 (onwards), could be a contender for the top spot among budget wireless earbuds. It’s available in black, blue and green colours (the last two, however, appear dull) online and on offline stores and comes with a one-year warranty.