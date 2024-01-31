Poco X6 Pro Review | Compact build meets competent performance

January 31, 2024 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

‌Poco, known for introducing budget and mid-range phones, launched Poco X6 Pro earlier this month. Starting at Rs. 26,999, X6 Pro packs a FHD+ AMOLED screen and comes with a powerful Mediatek chipset for improved performance. We have been the testing the device for over a week now.

Design

Ever since we held the device for the first time, we noticed the compact nature of the phone which amounts to an extremely pleasant in-hand feel. The device measures 8.3 mm in thickness with a competent screen-to-body ratio with minimal bezels.

The phone ditches a metal build and instead opts for a plastic back panel along with a plastic frame. Nowadays, most of us make use of smartphone cases, so the lack of a metal build should not be a major hindrance for most. The device features a curved back and rounded edges which contribute to a comfortable and ergonomic grip.

The device features four distinct rings housing three cameras and an LED flash. The IP54 rating for dust and water resistance adds practicality to the device, making it usable in rainy weather. However, submerging the phone underwater is not advisable.

Display

The Poco X6 Pro packs a FHD+ 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and boasts a 2160Hz touch sampling rate. The device packs support for 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision support. The screen is adequately bright, offers competent contrast and saturation amounting to a pleasant viewing experience.

The inclusion of three preset colour modes and an advanced mode for personalized RGB adjustments provides users with a versatile visual experience. The device also comes with support for stereo speakers that are amply loud but average in terms of bass.

Cameras

The Poco X6 Pro features a triple rear camera setup.

The 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary camera with OIS is capable of capturing detailed and slightly saturated photos in good lighting.

When shooting closeups in ideal lighting conditions using the primary sensor, the device is capable of preserving fine details. However, at times, the phone tends to not keep the entire subject in focus.

Even in dimly lit scenes, the sensor can capture acceptable shots using the Night mode as long as you have your expectations in check. However, we did notice focusing issues in some scenarios when lighting was not ideal.

The 8-megapixel ultrawide lens performs decently, but details are lost in some instances especially when lighting is not ideal. The phone also comes with a portrait mode which allows the device to capture acceptable shots when it works. However, the subject detection is not perfect.

The inclusion of a 2-megapixel Macro sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera expands the camera capabilities. While the Macro mode might not be a standout feature, the front camera delivers decent selfies with additional features like portrait selfie mode, night mode, and AI beauty enhancements.

Video recording, including 4K at 30 fps and 1080p at 60 fps, adds versatility to the camera capabilities. While the camera may not be the best you could get at this price range, it gets the job done and is better than various other options in this segment.

Performance

The performance of the phone impresses especially considering the price the device finds itself in. Under the hood, the Poco X6 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The device is able to run games at high settings, navigate between different apps and keep tasks running in the background.

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the WildBoost Optimization 2.0 feature, ensuring smooth gameplay even in the most demanding settings. The 5,000mm square liquid vapor chamber effectively manages heat, allowing extended gaming sessions without discomfort.

Battery

The Poco X6 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. As per our testing encompassing light gaming, photography and daily tasks, the device can last an entire working day with medium usage. The inclusion of a 67W fast charger allows the phone to charge from 0 to 100 percent in around 52 mins.

Software

Poco X6 Pro features Xiaomi’s new HyperOS user interface, based on Android 14. The software enhancements bring a refined UI, a customizable lock screen, AI object detection, and a variety of features like hidden apps, new fingerprint animations, and a Game Turbo mode. Poco commits to three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

While the HyperOS offers a commendable user experience, the presence of pre-installed apps remains a drawback. Deleting most apps, including games, is possible, but a few non-removable ones persist.

Verdict

The Poco X6 Pro emerges as a formidable mid-range phone. Priced competitively under Rs. 30,000, this device is a comprehensive package, encompassing stellar performance, competent display, and commendable battery life.

Despite the camera system not standing out as a strong suit, the Poco X6 Pro excels in providing an overall reliable, high-performance smartphone experience which is something we cannot say about many devices at this price range.

