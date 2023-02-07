ADVERTISEMENT

Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India with MIUI 14

February 07, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The Poco X5 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with the latest MIUI 14 out-of-the-box

The Hindu Bureau

Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India with MIUI 14 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Poco on Monday launched a new mid-segment smartphone, Poco X5 Pro 5G, in India. The phone comes as the successor of the Poco X4 Pro 5G launched last year. The Poco X5 Pro features a Snapdragon 778G processor, an AMOLED display, and a 108MP main camera.

The Poco X5 Pro has a 6.67-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10+.

The X5 Pro 5G is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 778G SoC with a clock speed of 2.4GHz coupled with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. The Adreno 642L GPU offers 40% improved performance when compared to its predecessor, claims Poco.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with the latest MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. It is the first smartphone in India to come with MIUI 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter, Today’s Cache)

The X5 Pro 5G sports a 108MP primary camera sensor supported by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear lenses support 4K recording at 30fps. It has a 16MP front lens for selfies.

Poco has used a 5,000mAh battery in the X5 Pro 5G, supported by a 67W charger inside the box.

The Poco X5 Pro comes in two storage variants - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB - priced at ₹22,999 and ₹24,999, respectively. It is available in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Poco Yellow colours.

