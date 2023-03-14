ADVERTISEMENT

Poco X5 5G mid-segment phone launched with Snapdragon processor

March 14, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

Poco launched a 5G smartphone, the X5, featuring the Snapdragon processor, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 48MP main lens

The Hindu Bureau

Poco X5 5G mid-segment phone launched with Snapdragon processor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Poco on Tuesday launched a new 5G smartphone, the X5, featuring the Snapdragon processor, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 48MP main lens. The Poco X5 5G fits into the mid-segment space.

The Poco X5 5G features an FHD+ Super AMOLED display of 6.67 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The display can hit 1,200nits at peak brightness.

The X5 5G sports a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro sensor at the rear. It has a 13MP front camera for selfies.

The Poco X5 5G runs on a Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. The phone also gets 5GB expandable Turbo RAM capabilities. It comes with an IP53 rating, a side fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The mid-segment phone has a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W fast charger inside the box.

The Poco X5 5G comes in two storage variants - 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB - priced at ₹18,999 and ₹20,999, respectively. It will be sold in Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black colours starting March 21 on Flipkart.

