August 09, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Poco launched its M6 Pro 5G budget smartphone in India on August 5. The device comes with support for 5G and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The device is set to go on sale in India starting Wednesday.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Poco M6 Pro 5G packs a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with up to 6GB RAM. The handset runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top.

As for cameras, the device packs a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP AI sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor. The phone comes with an 8MP front-facing shooter for your selfie and video-calling needs.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and the device also packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with IP53 certification for improved dust and splash resistance.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Price in India

While the base variant of the Poco M6 Pro that comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 12,999.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G is available now in India via Flipkart. Interested users can choose between Power Black and Forest Green colour variants.

